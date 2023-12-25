Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Buys Shares of 2,238 Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,991,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $497,681,000 after purchasing an additional 28,050 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,485,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $322,037,000 after purchasing an additional 52,069 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,097,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $193,750,000 after purchasing an additional 26,896 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 9.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 647,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $95,575,000 after purchasing an additional 55,908 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the second quarter worth $86,907,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BMI shares. Northcoast Research downgraded Badger Meter from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.67.

Badger Meter Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of BMI stock traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $154.55. The stock had a trading volume of 100,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,317. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.93 and a 12-month high of $170.86. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.41.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $186.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.24%.

About Badger Meter

(Free Report)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.