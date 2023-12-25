Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Has $1.42 Million Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. decreased its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 41,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 7,594 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 48,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 150.7% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after buying an additional 55,855 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 20,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 165,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after buying an additional 12,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.89.

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IP traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $36.64. 1,664,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,127,955. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.04. International Paper has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $41.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.51 and a beta of 1.06.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. International Paper had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 250.00%.

International Paper Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.