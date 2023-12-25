Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Nucor by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 247.2% during the 2nd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $475,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 81,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,419,000 after purchasing an additional 17,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Performance

NUE traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $178.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 927,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,847. The stock has a market cap of $43.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $129.79 and a twelve month high of $182.68.

Nucor Increases Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 17.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NUE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.33.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $176.61 per share, with a total value of $176,610.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,610. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,771 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $1,201,581.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,330,556.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $176.61 per share, for a total transaction of $176,610.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $176,610. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,830 shares of company stock valued at $12,647,513. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

