Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,063 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Stryker makes up approximately 1.6% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $3,257,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Stryker by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 400,767 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $114,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 30,422 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,497 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.90.

Stryker Stock Performance

Stryker stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $297.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,068,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,676. The company has a 50 day moving average of $282.60 and a 200-day moving average of $284.63. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $239.62 and a 52 week high of $306.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $113.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.14, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Stryker’s payout ratio is 47.48%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total value of $145,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,926.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

