Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Has $3.31 Million Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Old Dominion Freight Line comprises 2.4% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $3,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,599,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,331,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,329 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth $302,241,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,823.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,000,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,681,000 after purchasing an additional 948,609 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 761,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,129,000 after purchasing an additional 411,516 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,577.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,956,000 after buying an additional 277,041 shares during the period. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $475.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $447.00 to $461.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $416.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $394.95.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 0.9 %

Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded up $3.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $412.97. 405,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,955. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.99 and a 12-month high of $438.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $392.50 and a 200 day moving average of $392.24. The firm has a market cap of $45.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 14.23%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total transaction of $4,681,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 801,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,511,710.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $4,681,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 801,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,511,710.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total transaction of $9,413,219.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 766,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,486,444.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

