Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Increases Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,251 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 179 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.45.

ADSK traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $242.76. 719,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,414,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.93 billion, a PE ratio of 57.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $214.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.46. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.61 and a 1-year high of $244.03.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total transaction of $63,672.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,155.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $1,220,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,707,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total transaction of $63,672.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,854 shares in the company, valued at $794,155.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,139 shares of company stock worth $5,817,157 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

