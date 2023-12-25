Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. decreased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.82.

Shares of ITW traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $261.91. The company had a trading volume of 496,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $239.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.68. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.06 and a 52 week high of $264.19. The company has a market capitalization of $78.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 54.32%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

