Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,098 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in Intuit by 39.6% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 10.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,492,000 after acquiring an additional 48,196 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 7.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU stock traded up $3.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $624.07. 820,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,565,915. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $370.62 and a 12-month high of $627.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $174.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $550.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $516.51.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total value of $1,015,982.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total value of $1,015,982.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,571 shares of company stock valued at $57,047,399. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTU. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Intuit from $575.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Intuit from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Intuit from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $587.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on INTU

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.