Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Raises Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for about 1.2% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 272.3% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 11,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 8,318 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 21,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 854.5% during the third quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 36,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 23.8% during the third quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after buying an additional 11,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NEE traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.75. 9,799,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,231,576. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $86.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $122.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.76 and a 200 day moving average of $64.60.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at $99,201,056.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NextEra Energy news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at $99,201,056.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.14.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

