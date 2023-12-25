Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Reduces Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,825 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1,655.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,354,000 after acquiring an additional 7,998 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 68,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total transaction of $912,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,643. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total transaction of $912,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,643. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at $250,406,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,943 shares of company stock worth $47,543,682. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $5.31 on Monday, hitting $1,121.98. 1,908,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,669,071. The company has a market capitalization of $525.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $952.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $893.92. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $542.45 and a 52-week high of $1,151.82.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 63.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $944.67.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

