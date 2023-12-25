Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Sells 1,200 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 173.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 134.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Price Performance

Shares of GLW traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.23. 2,973,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,254,568. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.10. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $37.10. The company has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a PE ratio of 44.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Corning had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 164.71%.

Insider Activity at Corning

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Corning in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLW

Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.