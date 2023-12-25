Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Sells 340 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,800 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. American Express makes up approximately 1.2% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 2,142.9% in the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 314 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on AXP. Oppenheimer cut their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on American Express from $194.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.78.

American Express Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AXP stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $185.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,782,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,185,466. The firm has a market cap of $135.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.91 and a 1-year high of $186.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.32 and a 200 day moving average of $162.72.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

