Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Trims Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises approximately 1.2% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.3% during the third quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.5% during the third quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 17,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Eastern Bank increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% during the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 9,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its position in Zoetis by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 37,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis by 0.3% during the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZTS. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. HSBC assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.11.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $159,605.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,836.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,052,116.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $159,605.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,836.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,346 shares of company stock worth $3,122,321. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $194.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,548,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,121. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.52 and a 12-month high of $201.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.56.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 27.24%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.96%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

