Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Trims Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. cut its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,116 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 0.3% during the third quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 56,587 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $21,367,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in Netflix during the third quarter valued at $307,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 18.7% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in Netflix by 15.9% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,733 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 21.2% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.33.

Netflix Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $4.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $486.76. 2,702,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,470,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $213.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $445.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $428.76. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $273.41 and a 12-month high of $500.89.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $3,615,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,545,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $3,615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,545,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,524 shares of company stock valued at $67,087,167 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

