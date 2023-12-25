Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Trims Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 8,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 84,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Midwest Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 31,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Eastern Bank raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 313,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,359,000 after purchasing an additional 39,630 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 32,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.51. The stock had a trading volume of 6,899,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,460,942. The company has a market cap of $67.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on USB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,205.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $116,860.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,738,022.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,205.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,108. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

