Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ASND. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $107.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.75.

ASND stock traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $124.55. The stock had a trading volume of 588,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,837. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $64.33 and a 52 week high of $127.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.20.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.63) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $52.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.54 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 391.76% and a negative return on equity of 570.61%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

