Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC Sells 107,545 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC cut its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,545 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 2.5% of Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% in the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $98.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,234,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,950,657. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $101.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.94.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

