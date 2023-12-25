Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC Sells 34,604 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC cut its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,604 shares during the period. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Financial Services Advisory Inc bought a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $9,191,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,628,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,134,000 after purchasing an additional 126,451 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 139,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 65,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ANGL stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.01. The company had a trading volume of 641,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,886. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.28 and a 52 week high of $29.15.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Announces Dividend

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.1217 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

