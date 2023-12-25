Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC Sells 56,665 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,665 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 21.9% of Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $36,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VTI traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $236.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,662,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,079,306. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.30. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $188.06 and a 1-year high of $238.69. The stock has a market cap of $333.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.