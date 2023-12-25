Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC Takes $232,000 Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 110.8% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1,676.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLO stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $132.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,279,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,948,966. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $104.18 and a 12 month high of $152.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.51, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.51.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The company had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.14 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.91%.

VLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.64.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

