AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 24.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 320,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,965,000 after acquiring an additional 63,872 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in AstraZeneca by 2.8% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 247,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,697,000 after acquiring an additional 6,741 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in AstraZeneca by 18.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,134,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,788,000 after acquiring an additional 338,896 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,531,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in AstraZeneca by 9.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,146,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,490,000 after acquiring an additional 809,779 shares in the last quarter. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Price Performance

AZN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.29. 3,488,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,071,846. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $205.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.49. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $61.73 and a 52-week high of $76.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AZN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AstraZeneca

About AstraZeneca

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.