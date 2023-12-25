Atwater Malick LLC Boosts Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Atwater Malick LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for about 2.0% of Atwater Malick LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 216.0% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.91.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.7 %

United Parcel Service stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $158.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,332,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,434,391. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $197.80. The firm has a market cap of $134.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.01 and a 200 day moving average of $163.66.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

