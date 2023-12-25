Atwater Malick LLC Buys 811 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Atwater Malick LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway comprises about 3.3% of Atwater Malick LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $7,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baker Chad R boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.6% in the third quarter. Baker Chad R now owns 13,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.3% in the third quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 35,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 17.7% during the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Bennett Selby Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 4,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 13.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $124.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 701,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,932. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $125.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.47 and a 200 day moving average of $114.19. The company has a market capitalization of $80.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 29.08%. Analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.5811 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $131.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.21.

View Our Latest Analysis on CNI

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.