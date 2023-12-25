Atwater Malick LLC Has $8 Million Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Atwater Malick LLC grew its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Cummins makes up approximately 3.5% of Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $8,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMI. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1,571.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMI stock traded down $7.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $236.99. 940,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,976. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.18 and a 1-year high of $265.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $226.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.36. The firm has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.10. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.88.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

