Atwater Malick LLC Raises Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Atwater Malick LLC grew its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. A. O. Smith makes up 3.1% of Atwater Malick LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Atwater Malick LLC owned 0.07% of A. O. Smith worth $7,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,804,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,740,000 after acquiring an additional 225,462 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 98,060.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,147,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,962,000 after acquiring an additional 8,139,027 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 8.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,000,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,694,000 after acquiring an additional 227,825 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 16.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,296,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,694,000 after acquiring an additional 329,539 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 20.5% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,120,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,599,000 after acquiring an additional 360,409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at A. O. Smith

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 56,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total transaction of $4,094,996.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,114,140.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 56,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total transaction of $4,094,996.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,114,140.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $287,330.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,570.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,725 shares of company stock valued at $9,686,543. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A. O. Smith Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE AOS traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,956. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.89. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $55.84 and a 12-month high of $82.03. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.25.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $937.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.81 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 7.87%. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AOS. StockNews.com raised A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Northcoast Research raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on AOS

About A. O. Smith

(Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.