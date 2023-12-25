Atwater Malick LLC Raises Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Atwater Malick LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up 3.5% of Atwater Malick LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $7,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 65,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. HSBC began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $403.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.99.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $380.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,538,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $334.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.78. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.36 and a fifty-two week high of $386.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.44.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.73 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.24%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total transaction of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,355.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total transaction of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,355.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,547.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.