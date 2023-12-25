Atwater Malick LLC Sells 1,764 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Atwater Malick LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% during the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $98.83. 13,234,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,950,657. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.94. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $101.15.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

