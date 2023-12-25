Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Stock Holdings Lifted by SJS Investment Consulting Inc.

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,141 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. owned about 0.09% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $3,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,404.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.24. 409,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,777. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $49.83 and a 52-week high of $57.31.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.