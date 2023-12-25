Avior Wealth Management LLC Acquires 10,916 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,916 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $4,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $24.22 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.46. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $26.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

