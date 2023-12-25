Avior Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,692 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN)

Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 731,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,692 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Avior Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Avior Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $15,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BSCN opened at $21.19 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.94 and a 1-year high of $21.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.25 and its 200-day moving average is $21.22.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0851 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

