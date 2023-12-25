Avior Wealth Management LLC Buys 11,976 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 277,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,976 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises about 1.4% of Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Avior Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.56% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $20,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $83.15 on Monday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $66.47 and a 52-week high of $86.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

