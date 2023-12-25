Avior Wealth Management LLC Buys 17,080 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,080 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for 1.0% of Avior Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $14,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,847,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,355,130,000 after buying an additional 9,508,063 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,469,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,376,825,000 after purchasing an additional 26,285,599 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,899,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315,469 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 35,439,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,720,000 after purchasing an additional 857,265 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,518,000 after purchasing an additional 818,829 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $49.40 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.55. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a $1.3568 dividend. This represents a $16.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 32.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

