Avior Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,642 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,051 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,178.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP opened at $117.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $139.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.60 and a 200 day moving average of $114.83. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $127.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.32 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Johnson Rice lowered ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.35.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

