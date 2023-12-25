Avior Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,722 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.2% of Avior Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Avior Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $17,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 140,737.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,290,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,364,142,000 after buying an additional 196,151,351 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23,141.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 15,777,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,674,000 after buying an additional 15,709,289 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,481,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,471,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,112,000 after buying an additional 482,483 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 155.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 704,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,418,000 after buying an additional 428,152 shares during the period.

VBK opened at $242.34 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $216.10 and a 200 day moving average of $222.03. The company has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $195.04 and a 12 month high of $243.67.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

