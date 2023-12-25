Avior Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Avior Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,976 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.7% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 76,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after buying an additional 52,562 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 38,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 151,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 13,419 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $36.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $32.05 and a 52 week high of $36.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.05.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.