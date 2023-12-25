Avior Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,257 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Avior Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Avior Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $18,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 76.0% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGK stock opened at $259.16 on Monday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $167.66 and a fifty-two week high of $261.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.72.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

