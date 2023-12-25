Avior Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

Avior Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 599,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the period. JPMorgan Active Value ETF accounts for 2.1% of Avior Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Avior Wealth Management LLC owned 6.84% of JPMorgan Active Value ETF worth $30,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JAVA. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 35.5% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 84.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 224.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 39,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 27,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 32.3% during the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 188,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,677,000 after buying an additional 46,065 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JAVA opened at $55.41 on Monday. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.47 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.95 million, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.64.

About JPMorgan Active Value ETF

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

