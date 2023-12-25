Avior Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 321,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,112 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises 1.0% of Avior Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Avior Wealth Management LLC owned 0.12% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $15,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $871,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 11,782 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,502,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,082,000 after acquiring an additional 687,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 235.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $48.38 on Monday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.65 and a 52 week high of $49.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.99.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.