Avior Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises about 1.2% of Avior Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Avior Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $17,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHB opened at $55.49 on Monday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $44.05 and a twelve month high of $55.74. The company has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.65.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

