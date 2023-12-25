Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $18.47 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 447,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Avior Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Avior Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $18,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 67.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

SPYV opened at $46.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $38.26 and a 1 year high of $46.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.