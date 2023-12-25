Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $36.84 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Avior Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 844,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,328 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 2.5% of Avior Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $36,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 65,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after buying an additional 6,878 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 645,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,223,000 after buying an additional 42,387 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 1,148,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,222,000 after buying an additional 34,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 169,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,400,000 after buying an additional 23,864 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $47.51 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.83 and a 200 day moving average of $45.32. The company has a market capitalization of $116.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $47.81.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.