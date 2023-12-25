Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $5.28 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Avior Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,620,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $217.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $204.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.13. The company has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $171.45 and a 1 year high of $219.60.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

