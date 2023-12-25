Avior Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 0.8% of Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Avior Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $11,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Essex LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $104.21 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.86. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $82.01 and a 12 month high of $104.39. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

