Avior Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC owned 0.17% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF worth $5,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 438.1% during the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VWOB opened at $63.68 on Monday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $57.18 and a 52 week high of $64.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.80.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a $0.3037 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

