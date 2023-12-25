Avior Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paladin Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 82,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,311,000 after acquiring an additional 10,094 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.1% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 33,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 6,445 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 436,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,090,000 after acquiring an additional 33,225 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 115,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 151.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 127,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,195,000 after acquiring an additional 76,760 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IEFA opened at $69.80 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

