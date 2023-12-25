Avior Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,943 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 989,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,653,000 after buying an additional 462,228 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 34,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $65.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $49.54 and a 1-year high of $65.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.74 and its 200 day moving average is $61.19.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

