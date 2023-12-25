Avior Wealth Management LLC Purchases 13,020 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,020 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $6,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 128,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after buying an additional 29,265 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $534,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 225.5% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 21,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 15,146 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock opened at $42.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.20. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $42.50.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

