Avior Wealth Management LLC Purchases 216 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $7,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PayPay Securities Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 455.6% in the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.2% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 380.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $110.95 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.95. The company has a market cap of $50.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $112.36.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

