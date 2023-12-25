Avior Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Avior Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Avior Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Avior Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $64,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 88,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,180,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,872,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 171.7% during the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 61,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,688,000 after buying an additional 38,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $310.58 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $207.94 and a 52-week high of $313.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $290.56 and a 200-day moving average of $284.77. The stock has a market cap of $101.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

