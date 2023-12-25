Avior Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,973 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,973 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $8,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA MGV opened at $108.70 on Monday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $96.12 and a 1-year high of $109.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.44 and a 200-day moving average of $103.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.